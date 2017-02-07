Strong 6.3 quake strikes off coast of Pakistan: US monitors1 hour ago
A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Pakistan early today, the US Geological Survey said. The shallow quake struck at 3:03 AM , with an epicentre just 23 kilometres southwest of Pakistan's coastal city of Pasni, the USGS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC