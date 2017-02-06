Strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Colombia
A shallow, 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled residents of Colombia's largest city on Monday, February 6, leading office workers to evacuate buildings and forcing the city's airport to temporarily close. The earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. local time and was centered in the department of Huila, about 185 miles southwest of the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC