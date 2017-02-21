Small Quake Near Gaviota Rattles Parts of Santa Barbara County
The temblor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 8:49 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S placed the epicenter of the quake about 13 miles south of Solvang, which puts it in the Santa Barbara Channel, and said it occurred about 4 miles beneath the surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
