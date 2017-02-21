Small Quake Near Gaviota Rattles Part...

Small Quake Near Gaviota Rattles Parts of Santa Barbara County

Noozhawk

The temblor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 8:49 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S placed the epicenter of the quake about 13 miles south of Solvang, which puts it in the Santa Barbara Channel, and said it occurred about 4 miles beneath the surface.

