Sending Mars Rovers on a 'Walkabout' Could Boost Their Science Output

A typical geology expedition on Earth would have a team doing an overall survey of an area before deciding on a specific area of study. On Mars, however, while scientists do their best ahead of time to study orbital observations of a rover's study area, for the most part, rovers travel from spot to spot without the luxury of having a team to survey the area ahead of time.

