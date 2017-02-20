Sea cliff at Kamokuna ocean entry collapses

However, spatter and black sand flying through the steam plume indicated that lava was still flowing into the ocean and interacting explosively with seawater, according to geologist who hiked to the area to assess the status of the sea cliff on Thursday. Just below the left side of the steam cloud, a small shelf of the Kamokuna lava delta that survived the New Year's Eve collapse can still be seen.

