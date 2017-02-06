Scientists Discover Evidence of a 'Lo...

Scientists Discover Evidence of a 'Lost Continent' Under the Indian Ocean

Read more: Slashdot

Scientists at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa say they've discovered evidence of a "lost continent " beneath the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. According to EarthSky, the evidence of the "lost continent" may be leftover from the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana , which started to break up around 200 million years ago.

