Scientists - cook' oil from Alaska coal, suggesting exploration opportunities
A laboratory experiment that produced crude oil from bits of Alaska coal has geologists hoping coal-rich areas contain undiscovered pools of oil in sedimentary basins. While coal is typically associated with basins that produce natural gas, it is believed to be the source rock for commercial oil discoveries in some basins around the world, such as in Australia, said David LePain, a petroleum geologist with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
