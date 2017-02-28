Scientists - cook' oil from Alaska co...

Scientists - cook' oil from Alaska coal, suggesting exploration opportunities

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A laboratory experiment that produced crude oil from bits of Alaska coal has geologists hoping coal-rich areas contain undiscovered pools of oil in sedimentary basins. While coal is typically associated with basins that produce natural gas, it is believed to be the source rock for commercial oil discoveries in some basins around the world, such as in Australia, said David LePain, a petroleum geologist with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... 11 min haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Nick10 3
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC