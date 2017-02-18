Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America. The land mass of 4.5 million square kilometres is 94 percent underwater and only its highest points - New Zealand and New Caldeonia - poke above the surface.
