Residents along the Feather River have felt threatened by the Oroville Dam before
When residents below Oroville Dam were told to evacuate this past weekend, it wasn't the first time that area communities felt anxiety about their towering concrete neighbor. Back in the mid-1970s, residents eyed the dam warily when a series of strong earthquakes rocked Northern California, according to Los Angeles Times reports.
