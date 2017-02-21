Remembering Wyoming's John Wold: The Oldest Living Fmr. Congressman
Monday's new reports noting Rep. John Wold's, R-Wyo., death almost all opened with the notation that the Cowboy State businessman and politican was, at 100, America's oldest living former member of Congress. But, as Newsmax learned when we interviewed him on the eve of his 100th birthday last August, there was a lot more to John Wold - the first geologist to serve in Congress, a former state legislator and state Republican chairman, an entrepreneur and a philanthropist - than just his durability.
