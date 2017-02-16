Quake-rocked Surigao faces increased ...

Quake-rocked Surigao faces increased landslide risk due to rains

Heavy to moderate rainfall in Caraga Region brought by the tail-end of a coldfront is elevating the risk for landslides in earthquake-stricken Surigao del Norte province. "Such rainfall can be an additional trigger for those landslides," geologist Ericson Bariso from State-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

