Quake hits off Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami risk
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck northeastern Japan near the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japanese and US authorities said. The quake struck at a depth of 42.3 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean 34 kilometres east-northeast of the town of Namie, the US Geological Survey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC