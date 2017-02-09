Protesters: Fault line an issue for plan
Bowling Green State University assistant professor Andrew Kear, center, says the Waterville area is one of the 'worst possible' places for the NEXUS Gas Transmission Pipeline because of its seismic potential and porous karst geology. The Metroparks of the Toledo Area provided this plaque that marks where the 100-mile Bowling Green Fault runs through Farnsworth Metropark near Waterville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC