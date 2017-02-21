Photos: "Rock & Roll Cave" opens at J...

Photos: "Rock & Roll Cave" opens at Julia A. Stark...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Stark Elementary School third-grade teacher Melissa Smith, right, leads a school tour of the virtual "Rock & Roll Cave" created by Smith and her third-grade class to teach students about the wonders of rocks, minerals and geology at the Julia A. Stark Elementary School in Stamford, Conn., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Smith said "all the students got so into it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Thu local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan 25 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan '17 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan '17 shakytown 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC