Opponent says proposed Ohio pipeline too close to fault
Opponents of plans to build a high-pressure natural gas pipeline in northwestern Ohio say the proposed route takes it too close to a fault line. Houston-based Spectra Energy and Detroit's DTE Energy is developing the 255-mile-long NEXUS pipeline across northern Ohio to carry gas from Appalachian shale fields into Michigan and Canada.
