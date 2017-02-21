Oklahoma Corporation Commission Issues Earthquake Directive
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division has issued a new directive for the Earthquake Area of Interest aimed at limiting the growth in future disposal rates into the Arbuckle formation in the AOI. "The data from the Oklahoma Geological Survey shows the earthquake rate has been dropping since we issued various directives reducing the then-current volume within the AOI," OGCD Director Tim Baker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Thu
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC