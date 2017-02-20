National Weather Service issues sever...

National Weather Service issues several warnings, watches, advisories

15 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The National Weather Service's online map of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington remains full of colors, each representing warnings, watches and advisories. Rough weather has brought a flood watch for the Portland area and most other areas east of the Cascades on Thursday, but the region also faces a slew of other notices including avalanche and winter storm warnings in the northern Cascades, high wind warnings and coastal flood advisories.

