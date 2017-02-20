More mudslides a threat to Marin as n...

More mudslides a threat to Marin as new storm looms

17 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The relentless rains this winter are saturating hillside soils, increasing the likelihood of more mudslides in Marin like the one that brought down a San Rafael home this week, experts say. Other counties have more areas with the potential to slide, but because many of Marin's homes are built into hillsides, the potential for damage to roads, property and even life is greater here, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

