Media Convinced Pennsylvania Linked Fracking To Damaging Earthquakes, It Didn't
Several media outlets were quick to cover a minor correlation between hydraulic fracturing and tiny earthquakes too weak to be felt by humans detected by Pennsylvania environmental regulators. The Associated Press reported the quakes are "likely" correlated with fracking, and Bloomberg reported a "flurry" of quakes occurred because of fracking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC