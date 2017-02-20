Media Convinced Pennsylvania Linked F...

Media Convinced Pennsylvania Linked Fracking To Damaging Earthquakes, It Didn't

16 hrs ago

Several media outlets were quick to cover a minor correlation between hydraulic fracturing and tiny earthquakes too weak to be felt by humans detected by Pennsylvania environmental regulators. The Associated Press reported the quakes are "likely" correlated with fracking, and Bloomberg reported a "flurry" of quakes occurred because of fracking.

Chicago, IL

