Massive lava stream exploding into ocean in Hawaii

23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

This Jan. 28, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a lava stream pouring out of a tube on the sea cliff at the Kamokuna ocean entry at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. A dramatic "firehose" stream of lava is shooting out of a sea cliff on Hawaii Island, splashing into the Pacific Ocean below and exploding upon impact.

