Magnitude 4.9 earthquake reported off northwestern Vancouver Island

16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A series of small earthquakes off Vancouver Island in recent days likely aren't a precursor of bigger shake ups to come, but are a reminder of the complex geological zones along coastal British Columbia, says a federal seismolgist. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.9 quake occurred Friday morning off Vancouver Island, while a 4.2 quake was recorded on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state on Thursday.

