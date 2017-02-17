Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes Panama's capital
Government employees stand outside their office buildings after an earthquake, next to the Metropolitan Cathedral at the Casco Viejo neighborhood in Panama City, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A strong earthquake has swayed skyscrapers in Panama's capital registering a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
