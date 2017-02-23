Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Washington peninsula
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Washington peninsula Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the Kitsap Peninsula Wednesday night. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lxXkdr A screen grab of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network website shows the location of the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that hit the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|11 hr
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC