'Lost continent' discovered under Mauritius
A new study headed by Wits University geologist Professor Lewis Ashwal has confirmed the existence of a "lost continent" under Mauritius. The study, "Archaean zircons in Miocene oceanic hot spot rocks establish ancient continental crust beneath Mauritius", was published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.
