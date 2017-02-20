Lava 'Firehose' At Hawai'i Volcanoes ...

Lava 'Firehose' At Hawai'i Volcanoes Gone After Cliff Face Collapses Into Ocean

An open lava stream poured out of the lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean on January 28 at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park/USGS on New Year's Eve disappeared on Thursday when another chunk of newly created land broke off into the sea. without warning at about 12:55 p.m. Thursday, "generating a noticeable, but not unusually large, wave propagating outward from the rockfall location."

Chicago, IL

