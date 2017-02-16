Karelian reports on 'stunning' diamon...

Karelian reports on 'stunning' diamond discovery

Karelian Diamond Resources announced on Wednesday that it has received a technical report by the Geological Survey of Finland on its diamond discovery in Eastern Finland that was announced on 31 January. The AIM-traded company said the stone, which was described by GTK diamond specialist Dr Karl Kinnunen as being an "excellent diamond", is 0.8mm in diameter, forming a 12-sided, curved and twinned dodecahedron.

