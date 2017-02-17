Kansas records couple of 3-plus quakes
The strongest earthquakes in the south-central Kansas and northern Oklahoma region over the past week were again in Kansas, though the largest in the two-state area overall for the period was just outside of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
