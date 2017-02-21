Jane and John Wold
John S. Wold, left, Class of '38, his wife, Jane, and and Union College President Stephen C. Ainlay cut a ribbon opening Union's Peter Irving Wold Center, a $22 million, three-story, 35,000-square-foot building housing interdisciplinary research facilities, classroom space and an advanced computing lab Saturday afternoon May 21, 2011.
