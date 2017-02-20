Is California overdue for biblical, catastrophic flooding? History says it could be
The Great Flood of 1862: The Great Flood is the largest recorded flood in California's history. It was estimated that roughly one fourth of the taxable real estate in state was destroyed by the flood, which left California bankrupt.
