Ineos threatens to sue National Trust in order to explore for fracking case on its land
Fracking giant Ineos has threatened the National Trust with legal action to allow it explore for shale gas on its land. The petrochemicals group, which owns and runs the Grangemouth oil refinery, has licences to look for the new fuel across swathes of the UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC