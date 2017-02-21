Huge mudslides from Kaikoura Earthquake destroy seabed life in Kaikoura Canyon
Niwa marine ecologist Dr Dave Bowden compares the lack of life in the mud at the bottom of the Kaikoura Canyon now, after the November earthquakes, with what was there a decade ago. Huge mudslides from November's earthquakes have wiped out all organisms living in the seabed of the Kaikoura Canyon, which used to be a hotbed of life.
