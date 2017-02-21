Hot Dispute Emerges over First Land Bridge from North to South America
The world changed forever some three million years ago, scientists have thought. At that time, for the first time, a ribbon of dry land connected North and South America, as the Isthmus of Panama shook free of the water around it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC