High-flying NASA aircraft instruments simulate future satellite images over Hawaiian volcanoes
If you're on Oahu and notice an unusual airplane landing and taking off from the Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Base, you might be seeing NASA's ER-2 aircraft. This aircraft is a modified U-2 reconnaissance plane designed to collect scientific data at high altitudes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|17 hr
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC