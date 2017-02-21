Hathon is Director Exploration, Cairn
Cairn announced the appointment of Eric Hathon as Director of Exploration. Dr Hathon, who has more than 25 years experience in the international oil and gas industry, will join Cairn from Marathon Oil Corporation where he held the position of Director Conventional Exploration, based at the company's Headquarters in Houston, USA.
