Government Geologist Tried To Pay His Grad School Tuition With A Taxpayer-Funded Credit Card
A researcher employed by the U.S. Geological Survey allegedly tried to use multiple government-issued credit cards to pay his graduate school tuition at the Colorado School of Mines, according to government investigators. The unnamed employee put $12,466.67 of government funds - spread over several charge cards - into a credit account at the School of Mines where he was pursuing a doctorate degree, the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of the Interior said in a report Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC