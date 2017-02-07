Government Geologist Tried To Pay His Grad School Tuition With A Taxpayer-Funded Credit Card

A researcher employed by the U.S. Geological Survey allegedly tried to use multiple government-issued credit cards to pay his graduate school tuition at the Colorado School of Mines, according to government investigators. The unnamed employee put $12,466.67 of government funds - spread over several charge cards - into a credit account at the School of Mines where he was pursuing a doctorate degree, the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of the Interior said in a report Monday.

