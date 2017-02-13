Geology students, mine workers hold rally at DENR office

At least 200 protesters mostly geology students and mining firm workers stormed the head office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources early morning in Quezon City demanding DENR secretary Gina Lopez to lift the suspension order the agency slapped on 23 mining firms. "In light of the recent events of mine suspensions and closures without legal basis, We, the University of the Philippines Mining Engineering Society , reiterate our stance and advocacies toward responsible mining and call for transparency in the process of the mining audit done by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources," the group said in their statement shared to the press.

