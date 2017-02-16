Geologists spy an eighth continent: Zealandia

Beneath the waves in the southwest Pacific Ocean lies a mostly hidden realm - dubbed Zealandia - that deserves to be called a continent, geologists say. Geophysical data suggest that a region spanning 5 million square kilometres, which includes New Zealand and New Caledonia, is a single, intact piece of continental crust and is geologically separate from Australia, a team of scientists from New Zealand, Australia and New Caledonia argue in the March/April issue of GSA Today 1 .

