Geologist discover eighth continent: New Zealand
On her trip around the world, Kelly Lewis spent time in New Zealand. She said guidebooks were lacking facts for female travelers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC