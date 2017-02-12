Erosion at the end of the Homer Spit ...

Erosion at the end of the Homer Spit is speeding up

Walk out past the parking lot onto the end of the Homer Spit in front of Land's End Resort and you'll see some changes have occurred over the winter. While the sand all along the Spit shifts with each season, this year is nothing if not dramatic as substantial amounts of sand have been swept away.

