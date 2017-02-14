El Nino Dramatically Reshaped Western Coastlines
The struggle usually comes out to a draw - the rate of erosion is offset by the amount of new sediment deposited. But as weather patterns grow more erratic and storms intensify, our shores could begin yielding ground to the waves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bad Astronomy Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC