Earthquake near Belfair shakes Puget Sound area
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake near Belfair shook many parts of the Puget Sound region Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter of the quake, which happened about 9 p.m., was about 14 miles west of Belfair on the southern end of the Kitsap Peninsula.
