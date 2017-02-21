Earthquake near Belfair shakes Puget ...

Earthquake near Belfair shakes Puget Sound area

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake near Belfair shook many parts of the Puget Sound region Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter of the quake, which happened about 9 p.m., was about 14 miles west of Belfair on the southern end of the Kitsap Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Tue USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan 25 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan '17 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan '17 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC