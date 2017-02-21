Earthquake in Manipur: 5.2 magnitude tremors jolt Singngat, adjoining regions11 min ago
Singngat, Feb 24: An earthquake of light-to-moderate intensity was felt in Manipur on Thursday. The magnitude of the earthquake measures 5.2 on richter scale, Press Trust of India reported, citing Ministry of Environment.
