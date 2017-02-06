Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Th...

Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near The Geysers, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Monday evening two miles from The Geysers, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:39 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.

Chicago, IL

