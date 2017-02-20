Drones Survey Rising San Francisquito Creek

The San Francisquito Creek along the Peninsula reached a milestone this week, when water levels reached the 6th largest flow since 1998, and fire crews sent up drones to monitor the rising levels of water. The creek, which borders San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties as well as the cities of Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park, was flowing at 4820 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, as recorded by the US Geological Survey Gage located near Junipero Serra Blvd. Over the last several week, Menlo Park Fire District Captains Tony Eggimann and Chris Dennebaum sent up drones to monitor the situtation over the past several weeks as the creek often overflows.

