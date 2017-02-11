Death toll rises to 15 in Philippine earthquake, hundreds injured
The death toll from a powerful earthquake that rattled a southern Philippine city on Friday night has risen to at least 15, an official said on Saturday. Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas said that at least 100 residents had been injured in the magnitude-6.7 quake struck 10:03 p.m. Friday 14 km northwest of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|8 hr
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC