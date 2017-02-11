Death toll rises to 15 in Philippine earthquake, hundreds injured

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that rattled a southern Philippine city on Friday night has risen to at least 15, an official said on Saturday. Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas said that at least 100 residents had been injured in the magnitude-6.7 quake struck 10:03 p.m. Friday 14 km northwest of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province.

