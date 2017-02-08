Crews work to clear U.S. 26 lanes near Vista Ridge Tunnel as slides threaten elsewhere

Oregon Department of Transportation work crews hope to remove debris and stabilize a hillside allowing two outside lanes of U.S. 26 near the Vista Ridge Tunnel to open by rush hour Wednesday. An excavator began pulling away loose vegetation from the slide next to the westbound lanes shortly after 9:30 a.m. Debris blocked the lanes Tuesday afternoon about a mile west of tunnel.

