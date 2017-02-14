Cote d'Ivoire has no evidence to back its claims - Ghana
Ghana has opened its second and final round of arguments at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg, Germany, and is reproaching Cote d'Ivoire for deliberately turning a blind eye to Ghana's erudite legal arguments. According to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire stuck to its old arguments last week because it did not have any evidence to back its claims that Ghana had moved into Cote d'Ivoire's maritime space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC