Cote d'Ivoire has no evidence to back its claims - Ghana

Ghana has opened its second and final round of arguments at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg, Germany, and is reproaching Cote d'Ivoire for deliberately turning a blind eye to Ghana's erudite legal arguments. According to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire stuck to its old arguments last week because it did not have any evidence to back its claims that Ghana had moved into Cote d'Ivoire's maritime space.

