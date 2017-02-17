Coastline Took a Beating During 2015-16 El Nino
Last year's El Nio might have felt weak to Southern California residents, but it was in fact one of the most powerful climate events of the past 145 years, resulting in unprecedented erosion of the Pacific coastline, according to research by UCSB marine scientist David Hubbard and colleagues. If such severe El Nio events become more common in the future, as some studies suggest they might, the California coast - home to more than 25 million people - may become increasingly vulnerable to coastal hazards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC