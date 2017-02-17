Coastline Took a Beating During 2015-...

Coastline Took a Beating During 2015-16 El Nino

Last year's El Nio might have felt weak to Southern California residents, but it was in fact one of the most powerful climate events of the past 145 years, resulting in unprecedented erosion of the Pacific coastline, according to research by UCSB marine scientist David Hubbard and colleagues. If such severe El Nio events become more common in the future, as some studies suggest they might, the California coast - home to more than 25 million people - may become increasingly vulnerable to coastal hazards.

