British Geological Survey to hold drop-in session in Kirby Misperton
MEMBERS of the public are being invited to find out about an environmental baseline monitoring programme across the Vale of Pickering . The informal drop-in event will give an update on what has been monitored and what has been found so far, as well as being opportunity to speak to the team who have been carrying out the work.
