August flood maybe stronger than what commonly called '500-year' flood, federal agency finds
The flood that rocked Louisiana last summer was likely stronger than a so-called 500-year event in some places, new research suggests. However, scientists have argued against such simplistic language, which they call "misleading," and a paper published Monday paints a much more nuanced picture.
